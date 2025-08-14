SEPTA moving forward with service cuts across Philadelphia region with no funding fix in place

Cuts looking likely as SEPTA reaches deadline day with no funding in place

Cuts looking likely as SEPTA reaches deadline day with no funding in place

Cuts looking likely as SEPTA reaches deadline day with no funding in place

With no SEPTA funding deal reached, deep service cuts to bus, train and trolley services in the Philadelphia region are looking more likely. SEPTA's deadline day to receive state funding is here, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly has not provided funding to fill the $213 million budget gap for the transit authority.

The lack of a deal leaves several questions for passengers across the region, including residents who take public transit to work and students heading back to school in two weeks.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said the transit authority needed state funding by Aug. 14 to avoid disruptive cuts taking effect by Aug. 24. It would take about 10 days for the system to implement the new reduced schedules, making adjustments to things like train signals, digital signage at stations and on buses and more.

"The 10 days between the deadline and the start of the new schedules is the bare minimum that we need to complete the multitude of tasks required to ensure that we can safely and efficiently transition service to new timetables," Sauer said in a recent news conference announcing the reduced schedules.

Barring any last-minute deal, which seems unlikely, these cuts will likely start taking effect.

Lawmakers on both sides have said they understand mass transit is important and they want to work toward a deal. But as of Thursday, what that deal looks like and where they go from here — with no bill on the table that can pass both chambers — is unclear.

It's also unclear when the Pennsylvania House and Senate will be back in Harrisburg to discuss mass transit or the budget overall.

When will the SEPTA cuts go into effect?

These cuts would happen in two phases, with the first happening Aug. 24 and the second in January 2026.

Sauer and other officials have warned that major service cuts would be the start of a "transit death spiral," where service cuts and fare increases result in fewer people using the system and paying fares, reducing revenue and necessitating further cuts.

Sauer said Wednesday if funding comes through during the 10-day transition phase to reduced service, SEPTA would do its best to reverse the cuts quickly and have as minimal an impact on riders as possible.

A spokesperson said while SEPTA is holding out for something by the end of the day, they need to start getting ready.

"We've been treating this as if it was an inevitability for months, to make sure when we get to this point, everything is in line to weather the storm, to blunt the impact on our customers as much as possible," assistant communications director Lex Powers said.

What will be impacted by the SEPTA cuts?

A PDF of how each bus, train and trolley route will be impacted is available here on SEPTA's website, but here is a quick summary of the cuts that will take effect in August.

32 bus routes would be eliminated

16 bus routes would be shortened

Service would be reduced on 88 lines (a mix of buses and trains)

All special service like the Sports Express will cease

Those cuts would be followed by a hiring freeze beginning Sept. 1 and a fare hike to $2.90, which would tie New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the highest fare in the country, though MTA may soon raise the fare to $3.

If SEPTA makes it to January 2026 with no funding increase, these additional cuts would take place:

24 more routes will be eliminated, including 18 bus routes, 5 Regional Rail lines and the Broad-Ridge Spur subway

2 trolley routes would become bus routes

A 9 p.m. curfew would be implemented on all remaining train lines

What did Republicans and Democrats disagree on in funding SEPTA?

Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate wanted to draw around $300 million a year for the next two years from the Pennsylvania Transit Trust Fund.

State Sen. Joe Picozzi of Northeast Philadelphia claimed the bill would be a "bridge" to fund SEPTA for the next two years while lawmakers work on a long-term solution.

"It's a plan that sustains them until we can get long-term funding in place," Republican State Sen. Frank Farry said. "There's plenty of money in there and I can tell you, as I've talked to a lot of residents today, they're like, are you kidding me? The money for SEPTA is literally just sitting in a bank account in Harrisburg."

House Democrats, SEPTA leaders and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll came out against the plan Wednesday, arguing the GOP-backed plan would fund SEPTA's day-to-day operations with dollars meant for the future, taking away funding for things like infrastructure upgrades.

SEPTA also pointed to a need to replace its aging rail cars, which Sauer said are more than 50 years old.

Democrats, including Gov. Josh Shapiro, want to fund SEPTA through a tax on skill games, games similar to slot machines that are found in bars and convenience stores but operate through a legal loophole.

What are SEPTA riders going to do?

Democrats in the legislature have said SEPTA's service cuts will lead to thousands of more cars on the roads and increase travel times, especially on the region's major highways.

"I think it's difficult for a lot of people like me who live in the suburbs out here to get into the city for jobs," commuter Hannah Wenz said at the Wissahickon station on the Manayunk-Norristown Line, which would be under a 9 p.m. curfew starting in January.

"I work in the hospital in the city, it's definitely affecting a lot of the workplace," Wenz said.

Wenz added if she were not able to take SEPTA, she'd probably need to Uber to work.

SEPTA without the cuts is "affordable for people like me, and it's convenient too," Wenz said.