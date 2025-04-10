SEPTA warns of service cuts, curfew, elimination of bus routes and train lines without state funding increase

Facing a $213 million funding gap in next year's budget, SEPTA on Thursday announced the potential for major service cuts and fare hikes that would take effect without an increase in funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Among the proposed changes are a 21.5% fare hike, the elimination of 50 bus routes and five Regional Rail train lines, closing 66 stations and curtailing service by 20% on the surviving routes. On top of that, there would be a 9 p.m. curfew in place on SEPTA metro services, which include subways and trolleys, and workforce reductions, including a hiring freeze.

The Philadelphia region's major transit agency says a funding boost from the state budget will be key to allowing service to continue at current levels, but for right now, they have to plan with the cash they know they'll have.

"We have no choice but to budget based on the resources that we have available," SEPTA Interim General Manager Scott Sauer said. "Without new sustainable funding for transit, as proposed by Gov. [Josh] Shapiro, SEPTA will reduce service by 45% in the coming year."

Leaders were clear that the reductions would lead many riders to turn away from the service altogether.

"Given the dramatic impact that these measures will have on ridership, the reality is that we would start the dismantlement of public transit for our city and region as we know it today," Sauer said.

SEPTA press conference: watch the full video here

SEPTA held a news conference at headquarters Thursday, where Sauer explained the potential service cuts in detail.

Why is SEPTA warning of service cuts and fare increases?

SEPTA experienced a decline in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While ridership is rebounding, it's still not back up to those levels. At the same time, federal funding from the CARES Act expired and no longer covers the deficit between the transit agency's operating costs and its other revenues.

Grants and subsidies from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and federal government help SEPTA make ends meet, but the agency says a yearly funding boost is needed.

"While ridership has recovered over the last few years, SEPTA has had to take on additional costs to address emerging challenges — particularly crime, disorder and the vulnerable population. The Authority has also had to grapple with the impact of inflation on everyday necessities such as fuel, power and supplies," SEPTA said in a news release.

Last year, Shapiro "flexed" $153 million federal funding that was meant for highway projects over to SEPTA, covering the budget shortfall. Senate Republicans criticized the move as "pillag[ing] critical infrastructure projects for other districts."

"This was the solution we needed to plug the hole in the boat this year, but it comes back July 1," Sauer said at the time.

It's not clear if there is another temporary fix in the works or if legislators and Shapiro can work out something more permanent to fund SEPTA's needs year over year.

What will happen if SEPTA is not funded by Pennsylvania?

After a hiring freeze and administrative cuts lowered the budget gap from $240 million to $213 million, "there is nothing left to cut from the budget but service," a "funding crisis" flyer released Thursday states.

August 2025

Cuts would begin in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1. By Aug. 24, SEPTA would eliminate these 32 bus routes: the 1, 8, 12, 19, 30, 31, 35, 47M, 50, 62, 73, 78, 80, 88, 89, 91, 106, 120, 126, 133, 150, 201, 204, 206, 311, BLVDDIR, 452, 461, 462, 476, 478, and the 484.

Another 16 bus routes would be shortened, and 88 would have reduced service.

All special services for sports, concerts and other major events would be eliminated as well.

Prices for a single ride on a bus, Metro line or paratransit service would increase to $2.90 and a monthly TransPass would spike to $116 from its current $96.

January 2026

By January, these 24 bus routes would also be eliminated: the 28, 32, 44, 77, 90, 92, 95, 103, 118, 127, 128, 132, B1 OWL, L1 OWL, 446, 447, 448, and the 490.

The Broad-Ridge Spur would be shut down, along with these Regional Rail lines: the Cynwyd Line, Chestnut Hill West Line, Paoli/Thorndale Line, Trenton Line and the Wilmington/Newark Line.

The T1 and trolleys, also known as the 10 and the 15, would be turned into bus routes. This is also when the 9 p.m. curfew would take effect.

What are leaders and stakeholders in Pennsylvania saying about SEPTA's proposed cuts?

Gov. Josh Shapiro

Shapiro, the commonwealth's Democratic governor, has proposed implementing a tax on skill games to raise enough revenue to fund transportation agencies around the state that need a funding boost, including SEPTA. But his budget proposal last year did not pass the Republican-controlled state Senate after passing the state House.

"These cuts would be devastating — but they're completely avoidable," the governor posted on X. "I've proposed a plan to support mass transit for two years in a row and flexed funding directly to give the Legislature time to act. The House passed my plan three times. The Senate needs to get this done."

Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman

Pittman, whose district includes Indiana and Armstrong counties in western Pennsylvania, responded to Shapiro's comments in an emailed statement.

"The reality of our fiscal situation in Pennsylvania is that massive spending increases are unrealistic due to the commonwealth's structural shortfall," Pittman said. "While the state budget cannot be all things to all people, spending negotiations are a two-way street, making any failure to act on additional funding equally the responsibility of the governor."

"It is worthwhile noting that SEPTA has demonstrated a degree of progress with riders paying a fairer share and implementation of greater efficiencies. But the state cannot be left fully footing such a large transit increase," Pittman continued. "Given their own struggle with a structural deficit, I believe SEPTA should have an appreciation for our commonwealth's fiscal deficit and come to the table with more modest requests. This burden should not be placed entirely on Pennsylvania taxpayers, most of whom do not live within the service region and do not realize any benefit from SEPTA."

Sen. Tim Kearney

Kearney, a Democrat who represents part of Delaware County, issued a statement saying in part:

"If the legislature forces SEPTA to make its proposed cuts, our roads will be a nightmare, businesses all over the region will lose workers and face costly business disruptions or closures, property values will decline and local and state tax revenue will be hit.

We can avoid all of this through a sensible budget agreement that funds transit statewide. Many of my colleagues and I are ready to work constructively with legislators throughout the state to fairly invest in all modes of transportation. We need skeptical legislative leaders to drop the bad faith arguments and put the economy of the state first, and we need Governor Shapiro and our region's legislators to stand firm in their resolve to save our future."

Pennsylvania House Democratic leaders

"We know that hundreds of thousands of people rely on SEPTA in their daily lives to get to work, school, appointments and much more," a joint statement from Speaker Joanna McClinton, Majority Leader Matt Bradford and Appropriations Chair Rep. Jordan Harris said.

"These proposed SEPTA cuts will hurt many more Pennsylvanians than just the 800,000 who ride SEPTA buses and trains every day. Adding 175,000 more cars to our roads and making it harder for tens of thousands of workers to get to and from the job will have a ripple effect through our entire economy."

Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce

"These plans would lead to massive drops in ridership and the dismantlement of our transit system after generations of investment. The result? Workers, students, residents and visitors would lose a critical transportation option," Chellie Cameron, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. "Employers would experience increased hiring challenges. And worst of all, talent and businesses could leave the region altogether."

Cameron said the chamber is urging lawmakers to funding the agency to avert the worst case scenario.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier

"Reliable public transportation is fundamental to the success of my constituents and the entire commonwealth," Gauthier said in a statement. "My Council district is the only one where a majority of residents do not drive to work. We rely on SEPTA to make money, get to school, and access healthcare and other essentials. I shudder to think about the catastrophic damage that will be done if SEPTA's doomsday service cuts and fare hikes go into effect."

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman

"Increased fares, bus routes eliminated, rail services reduced – this isn't good for anybody," Fetterman said in a statement. "Pennsylvania's leaders must come together to fix this funding issue soon and prevent these devastating impacts from rolling out."