Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to make "major" announcement at SEPTA station

As SEPTA faces a budget shortfall due to expiring COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been called upon to help fund the transit agency that serves the Philadelphia region before drastic proposed service cuts and fare hikes are implemented.

Now, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is set to join Shapiro for a news conference at 11 a.m. at a local SEPTA station for a "major" announcement.

You can watch that announcement live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

A podium was set up flanked by two SEPTA buses. On the digital sign where the bus would normally display its route number was text that read "SEPTA Thanks Governor Shapiro."

While the subject of the announcement has not been revealed, Shapiro has been under fire as SEPTA's budget shortfall remains and no annual funding increase was passed before state legislators went on recess until January.

Shapiro, a Democrat, wanted to allocate an additional $282 million per year to public transit agencies across the Commonwealth, including an additional $161 million for SEPTA, with revenue coming from a tax on skill games. The state House, narrowly controlled by the Dems, passed the measure but the Republican-controlled state Senate did not.

With no sessions remaining in Harrisburg this year, a resolution introduced in City Council last week and passed Thursday calls on the Shapiro administration to "flex" federal highway funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law toward SEPTA.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson explained more about the resolution in a thread on X.

Thank you to my @PHLCouncil colleagues for approving Resolution # 241075, calling on Governor Josh Shapiro & @DVRPC to stave off fare hikes & service cuts to @SEPTAPHILLY by flexing federal infrastructure funds from state highway projects to local transportation authorities. — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) November 21, 2024

Councilmembers say the move would help bolster SEPTA's plan-for-the-future capital budget and free up money that could be used for the day-to-day operations budget, which is where the funding issue is.

Shapiro's office has not responded to requests for comment about flexing SEPTA funds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.