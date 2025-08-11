Pennsylvania House approves new mass transit bill ahead of SEPTA's funding deadline, but what's next?

Pennsylvania's House of Representatives voted to pass legislation that will provide SEPTA with the funding it needs to avoid the looming "doomsday" service cuts, just three days ahead of the transit agency's deadline on Thursday.

The Democratic-backed bill passed the chamber, 108-95, over the objection of nearly every Republican in the chamber. The bill increases aid for transit agency operations by $292 million, or about 25% more, with the lion's share of the money going to the Philadelphia-based SEPTA.

State representatives were expected to approve the funding, as they've repeatedly approved similar proposals over the last several months.

The nearly $1 billion bill has the support of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and includes funding for highways, too. But it faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate, where the GOP majority has resisted increasing aid for transit.

Prior to the vote, Rep. Sean Dougherty, who represents Northeast Philadelphia and made the bill, warned his fellow lawmakers about some of the repercussions this would have on the City of Brotherly Love.

"These cuts will be devastating to my neighbors who rely on SEPTA every single day to get to work, school and medical appointments. These cuts will also impact my neighbors who do not use SEPTA by adding 275,000 more vehicles to our already congested roads," Dougherty said. "One hundred thousand people commute into Center City, Philadelphia, each day, but there are only 45,000 parking spaces. I don't know about you all, but I hate traffic."

"My neighbors are out of time," Dougherty said before the vote. "We are out of time."

Senators will return to session on Tuesday afternoon to begin initial consideration of the bill.

However, time is ticking. SEPTA has previously said that if it doesn't receive the $213 million it needs to plug its budget by Thursday, it will begin planning for those "doomsday" cuts.

The cuts would begin to take effect on Aug. 24 — one day before School District of Philadelphia students' first day of the new school year.

Scott Sauer, general manager of SEPTA, previously explained the Thursday deadline comes as the authority needs 10 days to adjust to the possible schedule change — that time is used to update the SEPTA app and other feeds with the new information, as well as change digital signs, automated announcements and all bus and train marquees.

Other critical work leading up to the schedule change involves train signals, ensuring trains are routed to the right tracks at the right times, Sauer previously said in a news conference.

SEPTA previously said the proposed cuts will:

Eliminate 32 bus routes

Shorten 16 bus routes

Reduce service on the 88 bus, Regional Rail and subway lines

Cut five Regional Rail lines and the Broad-Ridge Spur subway

Reduce all remaining services by 20%

Add a 9 p.m. curfew on metro and Regional Rail service

Cancel special service such as sports express trains

Raise fares by 21.5% starting Sept. 1

On Sunday, Gov. Josh Shapiro visited SEPTA headquarters in Philadelphia to demand a vote.

"We are past the point of short-term stop-gap measures. We are past the point of a few months of fixes," the Pennsylvania governor warned. "It is time to have recurring long-term revenue for SEPTA and for the other mass transit agencies across Pennsylvania, and the time to act is now."