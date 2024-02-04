Philadelphia will host 6 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will host six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including a round of 16 match on July 4 -- the 250th anniversary of the United States.
FIFA announced the schedule of the 39-day tournament on Sunday.
The opener of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, and the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.
Five of the World Cup matches in Philly will be group Stage matches. Here are the dates of the matches played at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.
- Sunday, June 14, 2026
- Friday, June 19, 2026
- Monday, June 22, 2026
- Thursday, June 25, 2026
- Saturday, June 27, 2026
"It's going to be a great year for Philly," City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas wrote on X in part.
2026 will be busy year for sports in Philadelphia
The six FIFA World Cup matches won't be the only major sporting events in Philadelphia in 2026.
In March, Philadelphia will host multiple games in the first round and second round of the 2026 NCAA men's basketball Tournament.
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be at Citizens Bank Park in the summer, likely happening right after the World Cup matches.
The PGA Championship will also be hosted at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, in 2026.
Philly will be at the epicenter of the sports world in 2026.
