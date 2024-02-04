Philadelphia will host 6 2026 FIFA World Cup matches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will host six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including a round of 16 match on July 4 -- the 250th anniversary of the United States.

FIFA announced the schedule of the 39-day tournament on Sunday.

The opener of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, and the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

Five of the World Cup matches in Philly will be group Stage matches. Here are the dates of the matches played at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly.

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026

"It's going to be a great year for Philly," City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas wrote on X in part.

Philly will get 5 matches in the group stage and 1 round-of-16 match of the @FIFAcom #WorldCup in 2026, which is also the city's 250th birthday! The Bank will also be hosting the @MLB All-Star weekend that summer. It's going to be a great year for Philly 🙌🏿 #WeAre2026 pic.twitter.com/55D9lVLR4Z — Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (@CMThomasPHL) February 4, 2024

2026 will be busy year for sports in Philadelphia

The six FIFA World Cup matches won't be the only major sporting events in Philadelphia in 2026.

In March, Philadelphia will host multiple games in the first round and second round of the 2026 NCAA men's basketball Tournament.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be at Citizens Bank Park in the summer, likely happening right after the World Cup matches.

The PGA Championship will also be hosted at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, in 2026.

Philly will be at the epicenter of the sports world in 2026.