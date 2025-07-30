Subway fare could rise to $3 in 2026 under new MTA proposal

The MTA says it's considering raising the fares for commuters in the New York City area yet again.

Here are the proposed increases:

Subway and bus fares rise 10 cents from $2.90 to $3

Express bus fare rises 25 cents from $7 to $7.25

Drivers pay 20-60 cents more to use bridges and tunnels

One-way peak tickets for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North jump by as much as 4.4%

Officials say there are incentives under this new proposal.

For instance, after riding 10 trips on commuter rail within a two-week span, the MTA says it will give customers a free trip, regardless of time of day.

Additionally, the proposal would introduce a new "day pass." Officials say one weekday pass will offer a 10% discount on the price of two peak one-way tickets.

"Transit is one of the few things that makes New York affordable"

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber defended the potential price hikes Wednesday.

"We gotta remember what is really driving affordability issues in New York, and it's not transit. Transit is one of the few things that makes New York affordable," he said. "I hear from a lot of people who say, you're driving us crazy with $2.90 and the dimes."

Lieber added that the agency is "giving people much more service on all of the system."

Some subway riders weren't bothered by the idea of a 10-cent fare hike.

"What difference does it make? It was like $2.90 and now it's $3?" one person said.

"Well, as long as they're using it to improve the rides," rider Laurrell Bradley said.

Mayor Eric Adams released a statement opposing the hikes, saying the current fare is already too high for many New Yorkers.

"Proposing a fare hike without demonstrating meaningful improvements is offensive to hard-working New Yorkers, and that's why I'm urging all board appointees to vote no on this proposal. We strongly oppose this fare increase and remain committed to fighting for a more affordable and equitable city," he said, in part.

The MTA will hold public hearings and feedback sessions over the next couple months before they vote on these proposals in the fall.

If they're approved, the changes will go into effect in January 2026.