Philadelphia Historic District announces plans for 2025 Red, White and Blue To-Do, semiquincentennial

Organizers with the Philadelphia Historic District 250th committee will unveil plans today for the second annual Red, White, and Blue To-Do celebration in the city this summer.

Twenty-one organizations and city leadership will also discuss plans for a yearlong celebration of America's semiquincentennial in 2026, covering what the city will do for the first 52 weeks of next year.

What is the Red, White, and Blue To-Do celebration?

Last summer, the city held its first Red, White, and Blue To-Do celebration to honor the day that the Second Continental Congress voted and officially declared independence from Great Britain, July 2, 1776.

While the United States celebrates Independence Day on the Fourth of July in memory of the Declaration of Independence, founding father and second President John Adams actually envisioned July 2 as a day of "pomp and parade."

What is Philadelphia planning for America's 250th anniversary?

The United States will mark its 250th anniversary in 2026, and Philadelphia will take center stage. The birthplace of American democracy is preparing for a yearlong celebration of the nation's semiquincentennial.

Among the announced events over the next two years are the Red, White, and Blue To-Do celebrations, a celebration on the Delaware River for the 1775 founding of the U.S. Marine Corps, and Navy, Democracy-themed "fireside chats" with TED, a special exhibition on the Declaration of Independence at the Museum of the American Revolution, and more.

The 2026 Wawa Welcome America and its free July 4th concert are expected to be larger than ever.

Philly will also be the center of the sports world in 2026 as the city will host six FIFA World Cup matches and the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. The city will also hold the first two rounds of the men's NCAA Tournament and the 108th PGA Championship in Newtown Square in 2026.