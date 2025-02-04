Eagles' WR A.J. Brown wishes Northeast Philadelphia plane crash victim speedy recovery

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but he's also wishing a speedy recovery for a young boy injured after a deadly plane crash in Northeast Philly last week.

The crash killed seven people, including six Mexican citizens onboard the Learjet 55 aircraft and a person inside a car at the site of the crash near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard outside the Roosevelt Mall.

Andre Howard, 10, was one of at least 24 people injured after the plane crashed roughly a minute after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. According to reports, Howard covered up his sister to protect her but was seriously injured by falling debris.

"Speedy recovery! You are a Hero young man! I'm going to come see you when I get back," Brown wrote on X on Tuesday night. "Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man."

After the crash, Soans Christian Academy in Northeast Philadelphia launched a fundraiser for Howard. Leaders at Soans say Howard and his siblings have all attended the academy since preschool, with Andre now joining them for after-school activities. They described him as a bright, energetic and caring kid.

Brown isn't the only Eagles player who posted on social media following the deadly Northeast Philly plane crash.

Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson posted on X last Friday night that he was praying for all the families and first responders affected by the unfortunate incident.

Three years ago, Brown and Johnson both showed support for the Philly community after five teens, including one who was killed, were shot outside Roxborough High School following a football scrimmage.

"This breaks my heart," Brown wrote on social media at the time. "My heart goes out to the kids involved and to the one that lost his life. We have to do better. We have to protect our children man."

The cause of the plane crash in Northeast Philly remains unclear at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the crash investigation with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration and other local agencies.