Businesses near deadly Philadelphia medical jet crash site hurting as Cottman Avenue remains closed during investigation

With dozens of businesses still closed, the economic impact of Friday's deadly medical jet crash is coming into clear focus.

Several blocks of Cottman Avenue — home to numerous shops and stores — remain shut down as investigators process the scene. On Tuesday, the NTSB released an image of the cockpit voice recorder, which was found 8 feet deep at the site of initial impact.

The evidence collected will be crucial to helping investigators figure out why the Learjet 55 went down near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard shortly after takeoff. Seven people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed. Twenty-four other people were injured.

Roosevelt Mall, along with several mom-and-pop shops near the site of impact, have been unable to open since the night of the crash. Philadelphia's Department of Commerce is assisting businesses affected.

"While we're dealing with the physical health and social and emotional impact, we really do have to quantify the economic impact," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said during a news conference on Monday.

Penelope Camarata is a cashier at R&R Produce at the intersection of Cottman and Bustleton avenues. She said sales have been down 50% since the crash.

"No one knows that we're open," Camarata said. "Everyone's assumed that because all the other businesses are closed, we've been closed as well."

A still photo captured from the business's surveillance camera showing just how close the explosion was

Hondumex Grocery Snacks on Cottman Avenue is one of the businesses forced to remain closed. Owner Griselda Jimenez said she has lost about $2,000 in sales.

"It hurts because we work hard every day," Jimenez said in Spanish.

Leticia Murillo, a cashier at Hondumex Grocery Snacks, was inside when the plane crashed and ran out when she saw flames.

"I haven't been able to sleep because of nightmares," Murillo said. She hasn't been able to go to work but said she's grateful to be alive.

The grocery store is just yards away from the crater leftover from the deadly plane crash. CBS News Philadelphia

While business is down at R&R Produce the week before the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, Camarata said her thoughts are with the families affected by the tragedy.

"Businesses always come back," Camarata said. "Businesses can thrive on anything. The biggest part that is the most impactful are the people who lost someone."

A vigil in honor of the victims is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The city will make resources available to victims and people affected by the crash during a town hall meeting at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School at 7 p.m. Wednesday.