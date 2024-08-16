Philadelphia Phillies unveil 2025 Spring Training schedule

Philadelphia Phillies fan's childhood wish to work as a spring training groundskeeper granted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball season is still in full swing, but if you're a Phillies Phillies fan dreaming of a trip to Florida, for Spring Training, it might be time to start planning.

Spring Training gets underway for the Phils Feb. 22, 2025, in Lakeland, Florida, against the Detroit Tigers. The Phillies' Grapefruit League home opener at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida, is Feb. 23 against the Baltimore Orioles.

During the "Breakout Game" on March 14, Phillies prospects will face Pittsburgh Pirates prospects at BayCare Ballpark.

Philadelphia will face the Toronto Blue Jays on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) at home.

The Phillies will play 16 of 31 spring training games at BayCare Ballpark. The final game of Spring Training is March 24 at BayCare Ballpark against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Phillies' regular season begins March 27 in Washington, D.C., against the Nationals. The first game at Citizens Bank Park is March 31 against the Colorado Rockies.

Tickets aren't for sale yet.

See the full schedule: