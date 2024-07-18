2025 Philadelphia Phillies schedule released, home opener vs. Colorado set for March 31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2024 baseball season is far from over, but if you're already looking ahead to 2025, you're in luck: The Philadelphia Phillies' schedule for next year dropped Thursday.

The Phillies will open the season against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on March 27, 2025.

After three games in Washington, the team will play the first home game of the year against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on March 31, 2025.

In addition to three games against the Rockies, the Phillies' opening week at home also includes weekend games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 4, 5 and 6.

"MLB's 2025 schedule features a terrific lineup for our fans," Phillies senior vice president of ticket operations & projects John Weber said. "The excitement begins at home on Monday, March 31, and continues with an action-packed April and May at Citizens Bank Park."

Weber also noted that the Phillies will play at home on 14 weekends next summer and said that a "great promotional lineup" will be shared later.

Deposits for 2025 season tickets are being accepted now, according to the announcement, and single-game tickets are slated to go on sale in November.

See the full schedule on the Phillies website.