Another winter storm arrives in the Philadelphia region Wednesday night. Here's what to know.

After another widespread snow event Tuesday night in the Philadelphia region, our break will be short-lived as another wave of low pressure arrives Wednesday evening and lasts through early Thursday morning.

Friday will be cold, windy and dry for the Eagles parade. Then, we move into the weekend and our third NEXT Weather Alert for another mixed bag of precipitation, along with wind and rapidly changing temperatures.

Here's what you need to know.

Winter storms continue Wednesday, Thursday in Philadelphia

Most of Wednesday is dry, cloudy and cold with a stray flurry or two possible. Storm No. 2 arrives Wednesday night with a wintry mix changing quickly to rain in the city with little to no accumulation. Sleet or a wintry mix is possible for a longer period of time far north, leading to slippery roads.

Rain on top of the snow from Tuesday night could cause hazardous conditions around the region.

On Thursday, a NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect for the morning for the potential of icy conditions due to the slippery roads, especially south of the city. Showers will linger during Thursday's morning commute, but the rain will end in the afternoon, so it should be dry with some sun breaking out.

Due to the rain on top of the snow, untreated areas might be very slick.

Philadelphia weekend weather forecast

Saturday and Sunday are also both NEXT Weather Alert days.

The timing of the storms will fluctuate, but models indicate a Saturday afternoon arrival time with the possibility of snow before switching to mix and then rain.

It will be mainly rain from late Saturday into Sunday, and then the storms might end as a brief mix. In addition to the heavy rain on Sunday, winds will pick up and gust 30 mph. A blast of winds and cold will follow the storms over the weekend on Presidents Day on Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm mix and rain. High 37, low 30.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning rain. High 48, low 36.

Friday: Sunny for Eagles parade. High 38, low 28.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow, rain. High 40, low 26.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain, wind. High 53, low 37.

Monday: Much colder. High 29, low 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 34, low 19.

