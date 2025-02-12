How many inches of snow did Philadelphia get? See which areas have the highest totals.

We're not out of the winter woods just yet. A widespread storm dropped anywhere from two to eight inches of snow across the Delaware Valley overnight, with the highest totals reported in South Jersey and Delaware.

While Wednesday stays mostly dry, cloudy and cold, a second storm arrives tonight. A wintry mix will change quickly to rain in Philadelphia with little to no accumulation, but sleet or a wintry mix is possible for a longer period of time farther north.

Before the next round winter weather, here's a look at how much snow fell around the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

How much snow did Philadelphia get?

While the city wasn't in the bullseye of this storm, the Philadelphia International Airport reported 2.6 inches of snow as of 3:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Which areas got the most snow?

Some of the highest totals were reported in southern Delaware and South Jersey.

Galloway Township, NJ: 8.0 in.

Easton, DE: 8.0 in

Cape May, NJ: 7.8 in.

Dover, DE: 7.5 in.

Ocean City, NJ: 7.0 in.

Atlantic City International Airport: 6.5 in.

Aberdeen, NJ: 4.0 in.

Somerdale, NJ: 3.8

Boothwyn, PA: 3.7 in.

Berwyn, PA: 3.2 in.

Mount Holly, NJ: 3.5 in.

Plymouth Meeting, PA: 3.0 in.

Langhorne, PA: 1.8 in.

Snow totals across the region for Feb. 12, 2025 CBS Philadelphia

Which schools are closed today?

Dozens of schools are closed or opening late on Wednesday because of the overnight storm, including the School District of Philadelphia.

See the full list of reported closures and delays here.