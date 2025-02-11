School closings, delayed openings in Philadelphia area: February 12, 2025

Snowflakes have already started falling in Philadelphia as the region prepares for three winter storms this week.

The heaviest totals will be south and east over the Jersey Shore, far South Jersey, and the southern half of Delaware. This is where 6 inches could fall. On either side of the I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia, there will be accumulating snow. Right now, Philly looks like it'll be in the 1-3 inches range.

For the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, there will be very little snow, possibly none at all.

The current storm track is moving south of the Delaware Valley, placing us in all snow, but a trend further south means we may miss out on higher accumulations. If this track remains consistent, there will be a sharp cutoff in the snow as we head northwest from the shore to the Poconos.

In preparation, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday in areas where heavy snow is expected, including the following counties: Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia. The city's Office of Emergency Management said the winter weather advisory is in effect for Delaware, eastern Montgomery, Philadelphia and Chester counties.

Several schools are closing their doors or have delayed openings on Wednesday as the winter storm moves into our region. See if your school made the list below!

