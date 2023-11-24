Watch CBS News
Part of Market Street blocked at Broad Street as pro-Palestine rally travels through Center City

By Taleisha Newbill

Digital Brief: Nov. 24, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 24, 2023 (AM) 03:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police had Market Street blocked at Broad Street in Center City while there was a pro-Palestine rally across the street from City Hall, near the Clothespin Sculpture. Earlier Friday morning, hostages were released during a temporary four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

About a week ago, there was another pro-Palestine rally that impacted traffic along 15th and Market Street as protesters marched throughout the city. Another pro-Palestine rally on Nov. 16 blocked the intersection of 20th and Market Streets while groups demanded a cease-fire.

Both rallies last week remained peaceful and there were no reports of any arrests.

A rally outside Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Nov. 3 did end with hundreds of people arrested. Some groups were in favor of the cease-fire and others were not. SEPTA riders had issues with trains when police locked side entrances of 30th Street Station.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 8:09 PM EST

