March for Israel draws 4,000 people from greater Philadelphia area down to Washington D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to rally in support of Israel, including many people from the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area.

The March for Israel demonstration will happen on the National Mall at around 1 p.m. Organizers for the march say they expect as many as 60,000 people to show up in solidarity.

Many people in South Jersey heading to the rally boarded buses at the Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill earlier Tuesday morning.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia sent 18 buses to Washington D.C. to help transport community members. They also helped pay for other buses for people from local Jewish day schools and Hillel's.

"This is extremely important. This is the largest showing of support we've ever had before and to have our voices heard loud and clear that Israel needs our support, that the hostages hear us, that we're together collectively is an extremely important statement for us at this point," said Sabrina Spector, who serves on the Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern N.J.

Another group of supporters for Israel left from Har Zion Temple in Lower Merion. A passenger shared with CBS Philadelphia how Hamas' attacks on Israel has affected him personally.

"I've been heartbroken for the last six to seven weeks since the terrorist attacks of Oct.7. This is the way we can show our support to our brothers and sisters in Israel," Max Moline said.