Pro-Palestine rally impacts traffic along Market Street in Center City

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of protesters gathered outside City Hall is marching east on Market Street Friday afternoon.

The pro-Palestine rally, which initially gathered near Dilworth Park and disrupted traffic near 15th and Market, is the second to impact traffic this week. On Thursday, Nov. 16, dozens of protestors blocked the intersection of 20th and Market Streets.

Earlier this month, demonstrators lay on the ground while calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East, and on Nov. 3, hundreds of people rallied at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station. Dozens were arrested as a result.

The group Philly Palestine Coalition posted about Friday's rally on Instagram, calling on supporters to meet at City Hall at 3:30 p.m.

Group of protesters blocking 15th & Market Street in Center City 00:21

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 4:50 PM EST

