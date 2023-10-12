Rally held outside Delaware County courthouse to support Israel

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- On Wednesday night, there were more rallies in the Philadelphia region in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Outside the Delaware County courthouse, the community is leaning on one another and praying for peace. The support for Israel stretches far and wide across the Tri-State area.

"Letting us know that we have support from the community and around the world and it makes you feel like you are not alone," a woman said.

"I am in mourning. I needed to be with other people who are my people who understand and be together," another person said.

The community huddled together as one and held candles to bring light to the darkness and prayed. They shared stories of hope and spoke about their personal connections in the Middle East.

"The stories, the videos everything that I have been watching is terrifying," Boze Ozery said. "It's not human behavior it's like not even animal behavior. This is just hatred and at the worst kind."

Ozery now lives and works in the Philadelphia area but his heart is still overseas where he used to live.

"I have family and friends who are serving in the army," Ozery said. "A lot of my friends are dead. Some of them are wounded."

The support Wednesday night even stretched to Wilmington — there was a solidarity rally at Seigel JCC.

"Stand with Israel is a motto," Ozery said.

The community continues to remain strong and vows to never lose faith even in the worst of times.

"It's not just that we need to be strong because we will be strong we will overcome this," Ozery said. "Israel is a strong country and we will overcome this. We are united. This will end but after this will end it will still be a nation traumatized."