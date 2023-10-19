Some Jewish Americans held a rally in Old City demanding a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict

Some Jewish Americans in the Philadelphia area demand a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As war continues between Israel and Hamas, some Jewish Americans from the Philadelphia area are now demanding a ceasefire. The group rallied in Old City Thursday and criticized Israel's tactics in the ongoing fight.

More than a hundred Jewish Americans are taking a hard stance against Israel's tactics in its war against Hamas.

It's been nearly two weeks since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel leading to more than 5,000 killed on both sides.

Jules Berkman-Hill of IfNotNow Philadelphia says she's worried for family members in Israel and friends in Gaza.

"I feel really horrified and appalled by what's going on. Really afraid for people that I love," Berkman-Hill said.

But Berkman-Hill and other Jewish Americans at Thursday's rally are now demanding an end to the fighting on both sides.

"War crimes do not justify war crimes. So we are calling on our elected officials, as American Jews and specifically Pennsylvania Jews calling on our senator, to call for a ceasefire," Berkman-Hill said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The protesters gathered outside the U.S. Customs House at 2nd and Chestnut, home to Senator John Fetterman's office. This week Fetterman posted a statement saying "Now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire."

But David Kushner agrees with the senator.

"It's hard to engage and enter a ceasefire when over 200 people, some of which are American citizens, are actively being held hostage," Kushner said.

Kushner was in Jerusalem just a week ago helping coordinate the evacuation of Americans in Israel.

He called the situation on the ground scary and believes a lot needs to happen before a ceasefire can be reached.

"We need to release the hostages. We need to stop the rockets. We need to stop targeting civilians. And then we can sit down at a table and have a dialogue," Kushner said.

Those protests later moved to City Hall where there was a contentious hearing over a city council resolution condemning Hamas' attack on Israel.