Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of protestors call for ceasefire between Israel-Hamas at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

By Tom Ignudo, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Large rally at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station calls for for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas
Large rally at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station calls for for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large rally calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is underway at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Thursday.

Police said about 250 protesters are at 30th Street Station and the rally is peaceful. 

Officers are present to make sure everyone stays safe.

Amtrak said they're working with local authorities to monitor the situation closely. There are no delays to service at this time. 

snapshot.jpg

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 5:00 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.