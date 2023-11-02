Hundreds of protestors call for ceasefire between Israel-Hamas at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

Large rally at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station calls for for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

Large rally at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station calls for for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

Large rally at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station calls for for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large rally calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is underway at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Thursday.

Police said about 250 protesters are at 30th Street Station and the rally is peaceful.

Officers are present to make sure everyone stays safe.

Amtrak said they're working with local authorities to monitor the situation closely. There are no delays to service at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.