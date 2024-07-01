Philadelphia International Airport sees more delays, cancellations after latest round of severe weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe weather over the weekend is causing more troubles at Philadelphia International Airport as travelers are trying to get home for the Fourth of July. The airport is dealing with cancellations and delays on Monday, with bags piling up and some travelers have had to wait more than 24 hours to catch another flight.

Last week, severe storms caused disruptions at PHL with some travelers forced to sleep at the airport.

A week later, the airport is dealing with the same issue. Airlines claimed Monday that severe weather is behind the cancellations and delays. So far, the airport is seeing more than 100 delays and nearly 100 cancellations.

The issues began Sunday night. Overnight, a line of frustrated travelers stretched long through the airport. People waited hours for answers.

Many of the delays and cancellations happened with American Airlines, which is the largest operator out of PHL.

As for baggage issues, a spokesperson for the airline said "thunder strikes" shut down ramps Sunday.

"Wasting entire days, the compensation they received was zilch because they blamed it on the weather," Gina Gruss of Boca Raton, Florida, said.

"There's no flights. There's no hotel," another traveler said. "We can't get out until Wednesday. And I have sick relatives at home and I can't get out. We have no luggage."

Philadelphia International Airport expects more than 99,000 people to come through the airport Monday. Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day at the airport this week.