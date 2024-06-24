Travelers forced to sleep at Philadelphia International Airport after weather cancels, delays flights

Baggage piles up at Philadelphia International Airport, weather delays impact dozens of flights

Baggage piles up at Philadelphia International Airport, weather delays impact dozens of flights

Baggage piles up at Philadelphia International Airport, weather delays impact dozens of flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of cancellations and delays are still impacting flights and bags have piled up at Philadelphia International Airport Monday, a day after severe weather brought storms to the region.

On Sunday, more than 350 flights into and out of the city were delayed or canceled, an airport spokesperson said, forcing hundreds of people to sleep at PHL overnight.

According to the airport, American Airlines, the largest carrier at PHL, had the most flights impacted by the weather. Several travelers flying on American told CBS News Philadelphia they were stuck on the tarmac for hours yesterday before being sent back to their gates.

Monday morning, the airline said all their issues were due to the severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for several hours Sunday night.

Along with the flight delays, travelers in Philadelphia have had to dig through mountains of luggage piled up in baggage claim.

Piles of baggage at Philadelphia International Airport Monday morning CBS Philadelphia

According to American Airlines, issues with baggage are due to a ramp that had to be closed Sunday because of lightning in the area.