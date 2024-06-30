Videos show extent of flooding across Jersey Shore after torrential rain Sunday morning

Philadelphia region, New Jersey under "enhanced" risk for severe weather Sunday

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple South Jersey shore towns flooded after torrential rain overnight and early Sunday morning.

A flash flood warning was issued for Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties until 11:30 a.m. Sunday. According to meteorologist Andrew Kozak, thunderstorms dumped between 2-6 inches of rain along the shore overnight, and even more storms and severe weather are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire Delaware Valley, much of New Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware until 7 p.m., and the entire area is under an enhanced risk of severe weather, or Level 3 on a five-point scale.

Enhanced risk for severe weather across Delaware Valley CBS Philadelphia

Video shared with CBS News Philadelphia by contributing photographer HughE Dillon showed cars driving across a flooded North Essex Avenue in Margate earlier Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, the city's police department urged drivers to not cross flooded roads, and shared a list of flood-prone areas motorists should avoid. "If you see any barricades up, please do not drive past them," Margate PD said.

Video shared on X (formerly Twitter) also showed the severity of flooding in Ocean City, where a pickup truck driver was seen pulling a partially submerged sedan out of a flooded road.

People were also seen paddle boarding along flooded streets in Ocean City.

In Sea Isle, the breakfast and lunch restaurant Steak Out shared video of submerged streets and sidewalks.

The main threats with Sunday night's storms are damaging winds, heavy rain that could create more flash flooding and an isolated tornado. Storms arrive in the Lehigh Valley between 2-5 p.m., Philadelphia between 4-7 p.m. and South Jersey between 6-10 p.m.

The NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor severe weather as it threatens the Delaware Valley. Get the latest updates online, on-air and streaming on CBS News Philadelphia.