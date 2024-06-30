Philadelphia under heat advisory Sunday, more severe storms with strong winds and hail possible this afternoon

Heat advisory in effect for Philadelphia Sunday, risk for severe storms increases in the afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some scattered showers and storms continued into Sunday morning across the Delaware Valley, while South Jersey and the shore points were hit with torrential and potentially flooding rain early in the day.

Some patchy fog could develop across the area this morning, especially along the shore where the warmer air will cross the much cooler ocean water, which is in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with afternoon breaks of sun and highs in the 90s accompanied by a feel-like temperature between 100-103 degrees.

More potentially severe storms Sunday night

The expected heat has triggered a heat advisory from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for all areas adjacent to the I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware and Trenton, New Jersey.

Heat advisory for Sunday, June 30, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Because of the extreme heat and chance for more severe weather Sunday night, we've declared Sunday a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

Sunday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and strong to severe storms will once again develop across the Delaware Valley ahead of a cold front. Our entire area is under a slight risk of severe weather, or Level 2 on a five-point scale.

Severe risk for Sunday, June 30, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain with possible flash flooding and large hail. While the chance that a tornado will develop remains low, we can't completely rule out the possibility.

Severe weather threats for Sunday afternoon and evening CBS Philadelphia

The first line of storms looks to move across the Philadelphia region between 2-3 p.m., but more storms will develop in the afternoon. The chance for severe weather will continue between 3-5 p.m., possibly in some areas until 7 p.m.

Radar for Sunday at 3 p.m. CBS Philadelphia

Radar for 7 p.m. on Sunday CBS Philadelphia

Cooler start to the week

Following Sunday's storms, cooler and more comfortable conditions arrive on Monday and Tuesday, where we'll see sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

On Wednesday, we warm up again to near 90 with partly sunny skies. Then for the Fourth of July it'll be muggy and hot with highs in the low 90s and a feels-like nearing 100.

Another heat advisory and NEXT Weather Alert may be needed for Thursday, so stay with the NEXT Weather team this week for updates. Showers and storms are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 91, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Monday: High of 82, low of 63, sunny and warm

Tuesday: High of 86, low of 63, sunny and warm

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 65, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 93, low of 72, storm or two possible

Friday: High of 91, low of 74, few storms

Saturday: High of 91, low of 75, scattered storms