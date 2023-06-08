Philadelphia now has worst air quality compared to all major cities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia now has the worst air quality of any major city in the world as smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving through the region.

The most hazardous smoke from Canada is currently moving through the area from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

According to AirNow.com's Air Quality Index, Philadelphia is currently at 447. The air particles are considered "hazardous" at 300. Everyone is likely to be affected due to the hazardous quality of the air.

The Lehigh Valley ranks as the second worst air quality with 419, while Susquehanna Valley ranks third. Across the river in New Jersey, Monmouth, parts of Burlington and Ocean Counties are also experiencing harmful conditions.

The forecast models are showing some improvement for Thursday, but air quality alerts are expected through the evening at least at this point.

Stray showers are possible for Thursday and Friday, but no major storms are expected. Things should improve by Friday.

Our coverage of the dangerous smoke continues on TV and our streaming service at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Tips for dealing with smoke

Below is a list of ways to take precaution while air quality alerts are in effect:

Avoid extended time or strenuous activities outdoors as much as possible.

If you must go outside, avoid excessive activity, such as jogging or running, and wear a mask, if available.

Close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home.

Recirculate air with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home.

Avoid areas of high congestion and where air pollution may be high (e.g., main streets or highways, areas with low circulation).

People with underlying illnesses should monitor for symptoms, including trouble breathing, nausea, and dizziness. If these symptoms occur, seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Keep your pets inside