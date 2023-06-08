"Hazardous" air from Canadian wildfire smoke to lessen Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We likely had our worst air quality period Wednesday into early Thursday morning after smoke from the Canadian wildfires sank over our region overnight. At times on Wednesday, the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia had the worst air quality index ratings in the world.

The Air Quality Index for PM2.5 pollution was dropping from the 400s into the 300s Thursday.

Air quality index ratings in Philadelphia were in the high 300s early Thursday from Philadelphia to Allentown in Pennsylvania and down to Wilmington in Delaware, according to Airnow.gov, a site run by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Anything above 300 is considered hazardous, or Code Maroon, level six on a six-point scale.

Under hazardous air conditions, avoid any outdoor activity, keep doors and windows closed, and avoid using fans that suck outdoor air into your home. If you have air conditioning or an air purifier, run it.

Anyone with heart or lung disease could face serious aggravation from this level of smoky conditions. Smoke can worsen at night and early morning due to sinking cooler air, drawing the smoke to the ground.

Health experts recommend an N95 or KN95 mask if you're heading outside in the smoke. Doctors say to avoid outdoor exercise in these conditions as you may feel negative effects days later.

The smoke and haze are also causing road visibility issues -- use caution when driving.

Air quality "Code Red" in effect for Thursday

Wednesday afternoon began with a Code Red for unhealthy air, where the general public can start to notice health effects. At times, data from Airnow showed air quality index ratings higher than the Code Red range.

The health effects of poor air quality, especially at Code Red or higher, can include coughing, stinging eyes, a scratchy throat or runny nose.

⚠The previously issued Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, June 7th is being upgraded to the Unhealthy category statewide. In addition, this alert has been extended to Thursday, June 8th at 11:59 pm.



⚠The previously issued Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, June 7th is being upgraded to the Unhealthy category statewide. In addition, this alert has been extended to Thursday, June 8th at 11:59 pm.

At least "Code Red" conditions, if not higher levels such as "very unhealthy" Code Purple and "hazardous" Code Maroon, will be present Thursday.

Thursday we expect air quality in the Philadelphia region to mostly be unhealthy, hazardous or very unhealthy. CBS News Philadelphia

When will smoke clear out? How much longer will the smoke last? When does air quality get better?

This is going to slowly improve, but smoke is going to be something we deal with at some level at least through Saturday.

As we go through Thursday, we will see the worst conditions push southward. A sea breeze will pick up down the shore which may help conditions down at the surface.

The smoke could sink again Thursday night and leave the region in an air quality Code Red.

Radar shows where smoke will be Thursday afternoon, with blues showing lighter smoke and dark orange and purple showing heavier smoke. CBS News Philadelphia

We should see close-to-normal conditions return by Friday morning but another batch of smoke to the west may get pulled into our area into Saturday, so this is a slow improvement.

For sure conditions will be much improved by the weekend, especially by Sunday as winds shift from the southwest, which will blow the smoke back toward the origin.

Radar shows where smoke will be overnight Friday into Saturday, with blues showing lighter smoke. CBS News Philadelphia

We're likely to see a clear Sunday morning, Meteorologist Kate Bilo reports.

Stray showers are possible both Thursday and Friday, but no major storms are expected. The next rain chances are early next week with showers and likely storms possible Monday and Tuesday.