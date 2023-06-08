Masks will protect you from smoke in the air. Which one is best?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- None of us are strangers to masks these days and now health officials are recommending we wear them until the air quality improves.

You might have bags of facemasks in every variety leftover from the pandemic but doctors say N95 and KN95 masks offer the very best protection against the smoke in the air.

It's best to stay indoors, but if you have to spend time outside, a well-fitted N95 mask is the way to go.

"You really want that finer quality mask that's going to block more because you just don't want all those particles sitting in your lungs and having to spend the rest of your day coughing them up," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said.

According to medical experts, surgical or cloth masks are better than nothing but they're not as good at filtering out these specific particles currently in the air.

"We all say I'm tired of masks and I understand but for these next few days, just play it safe, you don't know what you're breathing in but your lungs will tell you and your eyes may tell you too because they may get pretty irritated," Dr. Rob Danoff, with Jefferson Health, said.

Dr. Danoff also suggested using an air filter machine if you have one. It can be hard to keep all of these hazardous particles out of our homes and workplaces so if you can get the filter going, it adds another layer of protection.

CBS News Philadelphia's Liz Crawford reported on this story.