NAACP Philadelphia branch endorses 76ers' plan for proposed arena in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --The NAACP Philadelphia branch announced on Tuesday it will back the 76ers' plan to build a new arena in Center City on Market Street.

The $1.55 billion proposed arena, 76 Place, would sit between Market and Filbert streets and 10th and 11th streets and replace part of the Fashion District Mall.

Members of the NAACP Philly branch said the project would benefit members of the Black community in the city, especially when it comes to jobs.

"This presents a significant opportunity for individuals in underserved communities to access meaningful employment, economic stability and a pathway to success," Catherine Hicks, the president of the Philadelphia NAACP branch, said.

The 76ers have previously said they would reserve 40% of the concessions inside the proposed arena for Black-owned businesses and partner with Black-owned contractors and developers to build the arena.

Last year, the proposed arena got support from other prominent African American groups, including the African American Chamber of Commerce and Black clergy.

The Sixers still haven't gotten the approval from the city to start building the arena.

Last month, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission said it didn't have a final date for the long-awaited economic impact study on the proposed arena. The study was expected in December of 2023.

An analysis by a University of Pennsylvania grad and University of Washington professor in February said the proposed arena would cost taxpayers $900 million in tax revenue, but the Sixers called that report "fatally flawed."

The 76ers' proposed arena hasn't gotten support from the Chinatown community, which would border the arena's site.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has previously signaled support for the arena.

"The community matters there," Parker said in 2023. "But that is the community citywide. You can't have a project with that potential as it relates to an economic impact and not hear the voices from people in our city, across our city."