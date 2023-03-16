Chinatown group opposes proposed 76ers arena in Market East

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After holding multiple community meetings to hear feedback, a Chinatown group is coming out in opposition to the proposed 76ers arena.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation released a statement opposing the arena Thursday.

"The arena deeply imperils the future of Chinatown," the statement said.

It would sit in a part of the Fashion District Mall in an area bounded by 10th and 11th Streets and Market and Filbert Streets.

PCDC's statement said business owners and residents oppose the arena.

The statement also noted that stadiums have had a gentrifying impact on low-income communities of color across the U.S. and expressed concerns about it leading to rent increases and displacing residents.

The building would not be in Chinatown, but residents say it will directly impact them when it comes to traffic and other development.

76 DevCorp, a partnership between 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and Philadelphia Business Leader David Adelman, is developing the project. They put out the following statement in response: