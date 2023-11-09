Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker signals support for proposed 76ers arena

What Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker said about the 76ers' proposed arena

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker made some major announcements Thursday at Philadelphia City Hall as she revealed who will help in her transition to become the city's 100th mayor.

Parker discussed her top issue, crime, and said she would announce a new police commissioner for Philadelphia by Thanksgiving.

But she also weighed in on the Philadelphia 76ers' potential new arena in Center City, one of the first major decisions she will make after taking office in January.

"The community matters there," Parker said. "But that is the community citywide. You can't have a project with that potential as it relates to an economic impact and not hear the voices from people in our city across our city."

The proposed site for the arena, 76 Place, would be in a part of the Fashion District Mall in an area bounded by 10th and 11th Streets and Market and Filbert Streets.

The arena has been a controversial topic ever since the plan was revealed in July of 2022.

Chinatown, which sits north of the proposed site, has come out against the arena.

In March, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation announced its opposition to the arena, saying that stadiums have had a gentrifying impact on low-income communities of color across the U.S. and expressed concerns about it leading to rent increases and displacing residents.

The Sixers have argued the the potential new arena could have a major economic impact on the city, resulting in jobs for construction and even more opportunities for residents of the city and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the African American Chamber of Commerce and Black clergy endorsed the proposed arena.

In August, the 76ers released more renderings of the arena, including a a high-rise, mixed-use building that includes residential space right next to the arena.

A rendering from 76 Devcorp shows a residential tower labeled "76 Tower." The team says about 395 housing units would be built at the site with some designated as affordable housing. 76 Devcorp

The team said the building would contain about 395 units and 20% of them would be designated as "affordable housing."

Earlier this year, the city of Philadelphia said it initiated an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the impact, opportunities and challenges of the proposed arena, but it still hasn't been released.

If Parker green lights the arena, the Sixers hope to play in their new arena in 2031 after their current lease with the Wells Fargo Center expires.