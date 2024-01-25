Philadelphia councilmember claims no "oversight" if proposed 76ers arena gets state or federal funding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The 76 Place at Market East team says it has more than 30,000 signatures on a petition in support of a new arena in Center City. The news comes as Philadelphia City Council gaveled in its first full session of 2024 Thursday morning.

Demonstrators with the Save Chinatown Coalition were outside City Hall making their voices heard.

Councilmember Mark Squilla responded to the rally by telling CBS News Philadelphia, "I will not support any public city funding for this project. I do not have oversight on state and federal funding."

Dozens of people attended the rally Thursday morning. Coalition organizers said the point of the rally was to welcome back city councilmembers by reminding them that their opposition to the new arena has not changed.

The group wants to hold Squilla accountable for his commitment to making sure 76 Place does not take city, state, or federal money and sending a strong message to City Council that there are Philadelphians widely opposed to a Center City arena.

The group has been vocal against the arena from the beginning, claiming it could have a gentrifying impact on the area.

"100% privately funded is just window dressing and our taxpayers and everyday Philadelphians could end up subsidizing this project on the backend if City Council doesn't act now to guarantee no public dollars will go into this project," organizer Mohan Seshatri said. "And we're once again outside City Hall to welcome in a new administration and a new council that we helped elect and remind them that Philadelphia is unified against an arena in the heart of our city."

76 Place developers have argued that the potential new arena could have a major economic impact on the city.

Both sides feel the public is on their side.