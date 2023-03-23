Proposed 76ers arena gets support from prominent African American groups

More groups come out in support of 76ers arena in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More groups are coming forward in support of the 76ers plan to build an arena in the city's Market East section.

On Thursday, the African American Chamber of Commerce and Black clergy endorsed the project.

"Throughout our existence in this city we've never had an opportunity to actually be included in the infrastructure and building of anything that was important in this city," Pastor Carl Day, of the Culture Worship Center, said.

Pastor Day is referring to Black people oftentimes being left out in the building of Philadelphia. But that could change if the new 76 Place is built.

Pastor Day, other clergy members and the African American Chamber of Commerce endorsed the project Thursday. They say it will bring jobs to the Black community.

"It's unprecedented for a development company of color to be able to develop at this scale," Leslie Smallwood-Lewis, the founder of the Mosaic Development Partners, said.

The 76ers says they will partner with Black-owned contractors and developers to build the arena. They'll also reserve 40% of concessions for Black-owned businesses.

"When it comes to food and beverage offerings and concessions at 76 Place, the businesses that make up that operation will reflect the diversity of our city," David Gould, of the 76ers, said.

But with the support for the arena also comes opposition, mainly from people in Chinatown.

Last week, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation came out in opposition to the arena.

"An arena will hurt Chinatown," Sam Sam, of Little Saigon Cafe, said. "Not going to do any good for us. Why change? We're happy where we are now."

Sam Sam opened Little Saigon Cafe a year ago.

But he's lived in Chinatown for 40 years. While the arena will not technically be in Chinatown, he's concerned traffic and parking will have a negative impact.

He's also concerned that the cultural significance of the neighborhood would be jeopardized.

The 76ers say they've committed $50 million to preserve the integrity of the neighborhood and addressed parking and traffic concerns.

"We want to work with folks to figure out what it looks like and how those funds can be spent to accomplish those goals," Gould said.

But for Sam Sam he says he and other business owners in Chinatown will continue to fight against the arena.

"We will fight until the end," Sam Sam said. "Our community, we will all come together and fight this thing now."