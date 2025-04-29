N.J. wildfire arson suspect Joseph Kling due in court for detention hearing

New Jersey wildfire arson suspect due to appear in court

The New Jersey man facing arson charges in the Jones Road Wildfire is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Ocean County.

State and county authorities say 19-year-old Joseph Kling started a bonfire last Tuesday using wooden pallets and then left the area without fully putting it out.

The Waretown resident was arrested days later on arson and aggravated arson charges. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

"The message in this arrest and the message for everybody... Have a conversation with your kids that starting a fire out in the woods, when the conditions are dry in the forest, could lead to widespread damage, loss of life, loss of property and potentially criminal charges," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said announcing his arrest. "It's a very dangerous thing, and we were taught as kids not to play with fire, but starting a fire in a forest is such a dangerous thing."

Tuesday's hearing will determine whether Kling will remain in custody without bail while awaiting trial. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Toms River.

Jones Road Wildfire now 75% contained in Ocean County

The stubborn wildfire is still burning after it broke out a week ago, forcing thousands of residents in Ocean and Lacey townships to evacuate for a night.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service posted an update Monday afternoon, saying the fire was 75% contained after scorching 15,300 acres.

"Smoke is expected to remain present until significant rain falls over the fire area," the state fire service wrote. "Visitors to the area should exercise caution, as trees within the fire area may be weakened."

No injuries have been reported, but one business was destroyed in an industrial area of Lacey.