6 players Philadelphia Eagles could deal at trade deadline

When the Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard, signed Riq Woolen and traded for Dontayvion Wicks in the offseason, they didn't expect to have one of the worst records in the NFL nine weeks into the season. But that's exactly where the team sits amid a seven-game losing streak.

Jalen Hurts' blood clot diagnosis, a long list of injuries and franchise legend Lane Johnson unexpectedly retiring changed the calculus of Philadelphia's season.

At 2-7, the Eagles will now likely be sellers at this year's trade deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Here's who the Eagles could potentially trade at this year's deadline.

Moro Ojomo

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman struck gold in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft when he selected Moro Ojomo out of the University of Texas.

Ojomo developed into a key piece on Philadelphia's defensive line, helping them win a Super Bowl in the 2024 season.

But Ojomo is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 once his rookie deal expires. The Birds are unlikely to pay Ojomo after investing money in Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Ojomo is following the path of Milton Williams, who got paid handsomely by the New England Patriots after helping the Birds win Super Bowl LIX.

However, the Eagles could decide to deal Ojomo, who will likely have interest from several teams, at the deadline and get some value in return before he departs Philadelphia.

Riq Woolen

Riq Woolen signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Birds in the offseason to be the team's No. 2 outside cornerback alongside Quinyon Mitchell. But the Eagles' season has spiraled, as they're currently projected to have a top pick in next year's draft.

With his contract expiring after the season, Woolen isn't in Philadelphia's long-term plans, so a cornerback-needy team could be interested in the former Seattle Seahawk.

Woolen has started in every game in the 2026 season for the Eagles. He has 34 tackles, one forced fumble and eight pass deflections.

Dallas Goedert

The Eagles have been hesitant to sign tight end Dallas Goedert to a long-term contract over the last two seasons, which means he could be moved at the trade deadline.

Goedert returned to the Eagles on a one-year contract in the offseason, and he agreed to a reworked deal to return in 2025.

Goedert has been a productive player for the Birds, but he could be a viable offensive piece for a contender who needs a receiving tight end.

Goedert has 31 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.

Landon Dickerson

The Eagles already traded one of their starting offensive linemen who helped them win a Super Bowl. Could another be on the move?

Landon Dickerson has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons after helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2024. The Eagles and Dickerson reportedly reworked his contract in the offseason after rumors that he might retire.

But the former second-round pick could help a team that needs offensive line help.

Nolan Smith Jr.

Nolan Smith Jr. is under contract through the 2027 season after the Eagles exercised his fifth-year option, but the team could look to move him at the deadline.

Smith, 25, is a former first-round pick who helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. He set a franchise record for most sacks in a single postseason that year.

But it's looking unlikely that the Eagles will hand Smith a big contract. He's dealt with injuries, and the team is set to pay other defensive players like Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Plus, the Eagles already have a lot of money invested at edge rusher after signing Greenard to an extension, so Smith could be on the move.

Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown signed with the Eagles in the offseason to provide depth at wide receiver, but that plan hasn't worked out.

Brown hasn't been healthy in the 2026 season. He's only appeared in four games and caught five passes for 63 yards.

The Eagles need wideouts who are healthy, with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks still dealing with injuries, but Brown could be dealt at the deadline, especially considering he's on a one-year contract.