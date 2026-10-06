Lane Johnson, 2-time Eagles Super Bowl champion, retires after 14 seasons: "Philadelphia will always be home"

Lane Johnson, a two-time Super Bowl champion and mainstay on the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line, announced his retirement Tuesday four games into the 2026 season.

Johnson, who said the 2026 season would likely be his last in training camp, made the surprise announcement on social media.

"I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season," Johnson said. "But after a lot of reflection, I've realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed.

"Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100% in the game. And right now my heart is telling me that it's time to say goodbye to football."

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, was scratched from Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams for personal reasons. Rookie Markel Bell started in his place.

Johnson said the decision to end his football career was "incredibly difficult" but that he'll never forget his time as an Eagle.

"Riding up Broad Street as a World Champion, not once, but twice, and seeing the city in all its glory was the ultimate privilege; I'll never forget it," Johnson said. "Thank you to Jeffrey Lurie and the entire Eagles organization for taking a chance on a kid from small-town East Texas, and changing my life forever.

"And thank you to the many coaches and teammates I've had the honor of working with and playing alongside for the past 14 years; ya'll have become lifelong friends and the brothers that I never had."

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson talks to the fans during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 59 victory parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.. Chris Szagola / AP

Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said Johnson is an "all-time Eagle" and "one of the best players to ever play his position in NFL history."

"Lane excelled under multiple coaching staffs, maintaining an elite level of play throughout his entire career," Lurie said. "His combination of talent, strength, athleticism and intelligence made him a truly unique player in this league, and there is no doubt in my mind he will be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Lane Johnson's retirement leaves Eagles OL even more shorthanded

The Eagles' offensive line has been hit hard by injuries in the 2026 season. Johnson's retirement leaves the group even more shorthanded.

Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson landed on injured reserve with a knee injury following the Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders.

After Dickerson's injury, the Eagles rolled out a new offensive line in Week 2 vs. the Tennessee Titans that put Drew Kendall at the center and moved Cam Jurgens to left guard in place of Dickerson.

Now, Jurgens is in concussion protocol after the loss to the Rams, according to NFL Network. He's likely in question to play in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata and right guard Tyler Steen are the only starters on Philadelphia's offensive line still playing at their position so far in the 2026 season.

Bell is set to make his second start against the Jaguars. Willie Lampkin could start at left guard if Jurgens is unable to play.

Looking back at Lane Johnson's Eagles career

The Eagles selected Johnson out of Oklahoma with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He immediately made an impact as the team's starting right tackle.

Johnson played 14 seasons with the Eagles, helped the team win two Super Bowls and appear in three NFC Championship Games. He is one of four players in Eagles history to have two Super Bowl rings with the team.

Johnson played for multiple coaching staffs over his 14 seasons. From Chip Kelly to Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni, Johnson maintained his high level of play, earning five All-Pro nods, including two on the First Team and six trips to the Pro Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55), Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62), hold the Championship Trophy during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Johnson, the Eagles' 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, also did plenty of work off the field. His work with Eagles legend Jason Kelce and Mailata on Christmas holiday albums raised millions of dollars for local charities.

While Johnson had plenty of success in his Eagles career, it also had ups and downs.

In the 2025 season, after the team's second Super Bowl, Johnson suffered a Lisfranc injury, which forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Johnson was suspended in the 2014 and 2016 seasons after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Years later, Johnson stepped away in the 2021 season for multiple games and opened up about his mental health.

"Philadelphia will always be home, and I will forever be an Eagle," Johnson said. Thank you for the love and the enduring support."