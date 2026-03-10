Philadelphia Eagles, former Seahawks CB Riq Woolen agree to 1-year deal, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles and former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen reached an agreement Tuesday on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, according to multiple reports.

Woolen turns 27 in May and has spent the past four seasons with the Seahawks, who won the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots last season.

In the 2025 season, Woolen had 41 tackles, one interception and 12 pass deflections in 16 games, including seven starts.

Woolen, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of the University of Texas San Antonio, earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie. In that season, Woolen had six interceptions, which was tied for first in the NFL with three other players, including former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Woolen was also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

The Eagles entered the offseason with a need at the No. 2 cornerback position on the outside alongside All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell after Adoree' Jackson became a free agent. The Eagles plan to keep fellow All-Pro cornerback Cooper DeJean in the slot.

Woolen is set up to start at the No. 2 outside cornerback with Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams and Michael Carter II returning as depth for the 2026 season. According to PHLY's EJ Smith, the Eagles and Carter signed a negotiated contract to lower his cap hit for the 2026 season.



Vic Fangio's defense lost multiple starters as the NFL's legal tampering period began at noon on Monday.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is heading to the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Nakobe Dean is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders and safety Reed Blankenship is joining the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. Last year, Philadelphia's defense lost several key players in free agency, including Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Isaiah Rodgers.

The Eagles entered the 2026 offseason with not much cap space, and key pieces on the defensive side of the ball eligible for contract extensions.



Over the weekend, the Eagles signed defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $78 million. Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo are also eligible for contract extensions this offseason.