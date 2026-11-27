Heavy rain over flooded East Coast communities began easing Friday, and power was slowly restored to hundreds of thousands of customers as some places stayed on guard for high-tide flooding following a round of holiday storms.

The storms snarled travel and downed trees and power lines. The heavy weather led to water rescues from New York to Virginia. In New York City, preparations were underway to hold Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday after an unprecedented postponement because of rain and high winds.

Elsewhere, wet snow fell as far south as the Tennessee Valley and freezing rain moved across northern New England. Cold rain was reported in parts of the Midwest, including the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes.

Another storm system in the Northwest brought rain along coastal Oregon. More snow was forecast in the Cascade Range and in mountain passes in Montana and Wyoming.

There were 2,893 flights in the U.S. delayed as of Friday afternoon, with another 151 canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The number of power outages, which peaked Thursday at more than 900,000 customers, fell by approximately 50% by Friday afternoon to under 400,000, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us. Of those, about 90,000 were in Pennsylvania.

Bad weather in the East is taking its time to go

Conditions were expected to improve Friday across the entire eastern U.S., "but this huge system will take some time to weaken," the National Weather Service said on its website. Coastal flood warnings were posted from New Jersey to Virginia.

"A lot of standing water, tree branches, siding ripped off of houses and buildings," homeowner Chris Rizzo told CBS New York.

Waves crash against Virginia Beach Fishing Pier on Thanksgiving Day in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Nov. 26, 2026. L. Todd Spencer/AP Photo

In Hampton, Virginia, the storm toppled a beloved landmark at Grandview Beach: a weathered, leafless tree known as the "Grieving Tree" or the "Shell Tree." Visitors regularly decorated its branches with seashells, and it became a popular subject for photographers.

After surviving many storms, the tree "may have finally met its match," local meteorologist Ricky Matthews wrote on Facebook, sharing a photograph.

Roofs in Ocean City and Rockville collapsed. In Norfolk, Virginia, crews rescued 39 people and two dogs, City Councilman Tommy Smigiel posted.

In Baltimore, the storm brought a record 3.04 inches of rain to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday, while high tide in Annapolis reached 4.48 feet that night, a level officials said was among the 10 highest on record.

Part of a fishing pier collapsed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, closing a 3-mile section of beach, including the boardwalk, "due to dangerous conditions," the city said.

Downtown merchants in Avalon, New Jersey, scrambled to pump out saltwater Friday after Thanksgiving brought some of the most significant tides in the seaside community's history. More than 1,100 people participated in a charity run, and Santa Claus was scheduled to arrive on a fire truck by evening to light the Christmas tree.

Conditions were a "million times better than they were 24 hours ago," borough business administrator Scott Wahl said.

Cheryl McKenna of Ocean City, New Jersey, said water flooded her garage and surrounded her property, keeping her family inside for six hours on the holiday. She said flooding has become more frequent since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

A damaged traffic light pole lies across a flooded street in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Nov. 27, 2026, after heavy rain on Thursday. Allie Ippolito/AP Photo

"Our family has been here for 36 years," McKenna said. "But honestly, we're thinking, is this the right place for us to be? We're now retired, and we want to stay down here, but how often can we continue to do this."

Another round of rain and strong winds are expected to hit the East Coast by Sunday evening, potentially disrupting the Monday morning commute. Up to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts of 65 mph are possible in some areas, according to CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan.

Parts of South and Midwest see snow, while California contends with coastal flooding

Part of Tennessee was under a winter storm warning for up to an inch of snow Friday, after rain turned into light snow on Thanksgiving. Conditions were calmer for the Midwest, compared with Thanksgiving, when as much as 15 inches of snow fell in eastern Missouri.

The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, was empty when the roof caved in early Thursday.

Snow is expected to begin falling Saturday from Montana to Colorado, with accumulations of up to 10 to 18 inches in some areas, according to Nolan. The storm will then move into the Midwest and Gulf Coast on Sunday, bringing rain to cities including Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville and New Orleans.

A pedestrian is hit with water as a wave crashes into a seawall during inclement weather in Pacifica, California, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. Jason Henry/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Waves driven by high tides caused flooding along the Pacific Coast and continued to affect train service Friday. Buses were pressed into service as Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner canceled or shortened more than a dozen trains between San Diego and Los Angeles.

Record tides along the California coast forced evacuations from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

Heavy snow was expected in parts of Montana and Wyoming. A renewed surge of moisture associated with an atmospheric river across the Pacific Northwest moved toward the northern Rockies, the weather service said.