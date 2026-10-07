Eagles trade Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to Ravens for draft picks

The Eagles' offensive line is losing another starter after the team traded two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens for a pair of draft picks.

The Birds said on social media that they are sending Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

The trade comes days after Jurgens entered concussion protocol after self-reporting concussion-like symptoms following the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Rams.

The Eagles' offensive line struggles have seemingly carried over from last season. Since the start of the season, the line has contributed to the team's offensive struggles. Three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson has been out since Week 1 after a knee injury he suffered during training camp sidelined him.

Dickerson's injury shook up the offensive line, moving Jurgens to left guard and giving Drew Kendall his first start at center. On Tuesday, Lane Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons with the franchise. Rookie Markel Bell replaced the two-time Super Bowl champion in Sunday's game against the Rams after Johnson was ruled out for personal reasons.

With Jurgens' departure, the Eagles will now head to London to play the Jaguars with an offensive line potentially consisting of Jordan Mailata, Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, Tyler Steen and Markel Bell.