Eagles acquire edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in trade with Vikings, team says

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles announced the trade during the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Eagles received a 2026 7th-round pick (No. 244 overall) from the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick (No. 98 overall) and a 2027 3rd-round pick, according to the team.

The 28-year-old Greenard, who had been seeking a new contract and a trade if he didn't get one from the Vikings, subsequently agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension including $50 million in fully guaranteed money, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

Greenard was scheduled to carry a salary cap hit of more than $22 million this season, creating space the Vikings can take advantage of in the future as they attempt to reset their roster following a 9-8 finish and the firing of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Eagles had a need after letting edge rusher Jaelen Phillips leave in free agency. Greenard was expendable given the emergence last year of 2024 first-round draft pick Dallas Turner and the overall excellence when healthy of fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Greenard was limited to 12 games in 2025 by a shoulder injury. He had three sacks, after tallying 12 sacks in his Vikings debut in 2024. Greenard signed in free agency after four seasons with the Houston Texans, who drafted him in the third round in 2020 out of Florida.

The trade gave the Vikings a fifth top-100 selection in the draft this year, plus four waiting in 2027. They took Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks in the first round (18th overall) and Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday (51st overall) in the second round after moving down two spots in a trade with Carolina. They upgraded a sixth-rounder to a fifth-rounder in that swap with the Panthers.