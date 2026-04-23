Philadelphia Eagles own No. 23 overall pick in 2026 NFL draft. Here's the history of the pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles own the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, and general manager Howie Roseman has had mixed results picking at the back end of the first round.

Roseman has picked franchise cornerstones like Quinyon Mitchell, while there have also been underwhelming selections like Jalen Reagor and Andre Dillard.

Roseman could always trade out of No. 23 overall, but here are the players who were selected at the spot over the last 10 drafts.

2025 NFL draft: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball during an NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

In his rookie season, Matthew Golden had 29 catches for 361 yards in 14 games with the Green Bay Packers.

2024 NFL draft: Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Thomas Jr had a monster rookie season with the Jaguars. He had 48 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, but had a down sophomore season.

2023 NFL draft: Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison has been a productive wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, but he's also dealt with multiple legal issues in his career.

2022 NFL draft: Kair Elam

Cornerback Kair Elam spent the first three seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills, where he made 12 starts. He signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

2021 NFL draft: Christian Darrisaw

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw has started in 56 of the 58 games he's played in since being drafted by the Vikings. He's now one of the highest-paid tackles in the league, but has recently dealt with injuries.

Christian Darrisaw of the Minnesota Vikings runs out of the team tunnel during player introductions before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024. Alika Jenner / Getty Images

2020 NFL draft: Kenneth Murray

Linebacker Kenneth Murray spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Charges, where he recorded 321 tackles in 59 games. He played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 season.

2019 NFL draft: Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard became the first Alabama State player to be selected in the first round when the Houston Texans selected him in 2019. He went one pick before the Birds took Dillard. Howard was named to the FWA All-Rookie Team and traded to the Cleveland Browns in March.

2018 NFL draft: Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn was selected out of Georgia by the New England Patriots in the first round in 2018, but missed the entire season with a torn Achilles as the team won the Super Bowl. He's dealt with multiple injuries in his career and last played with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

2017 NFL draft: Evan Engram

Evan Engram has earned two trips to the Pro Bowl in his nine-year career since the New York Giants drafted him in 2019. He currently plays for the Denver Broncos.

Evan Engram of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on January 25, 2026. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

2016 NFL draft: Laquon Treadwell

Laquon Treadwell didn't live up to first-round expectations when the Vikings selected him in 2016. He's bounced around the league on several teams since that draft, but has been with the Indianapolis Colts since 2024.