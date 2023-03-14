Watch CBS News
AP source: Titans, Andre Dillard agree to 3-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Tennessee Titans and offensive lineman Andre Dillard agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday.

Dillard was a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 but started just nine games in four seasons. He missed 2020 with a torn biceps. Dillard was drafted to play left tackle but he's been a backup on the right side and played guard, too.

The Titans cut three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan last month after his second torn ACL in three seasons and they released center Ben Jones on Friday after he failed a physical. They lost right guard Nate Davis to Chicago in free agency.

Rebuilding the offensive line is Tennessee's biggest need and signing Dillard is a first step.

In other Eagles free agency news, Jason Kelce announced he will return to Philadelphia for the 2023 season. 

But, the Eagles have taken a massive hit on the defensive side of the ball, losing three starters so far. 

The Eagles also reportedly signed Brett Toth to a one-year-deal, according to NFL Network. 

