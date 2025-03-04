Why Myles Garrett trade makes sense for Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the offseason as the defending Super Bowl champions after a dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in which the defensive line sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times.

Josh Sweat and Milton Williams – two important pieces on the defensive line – will likely head elsewhere in free agency, but the Eagles could make a blockbuster deal that lands them arguably the best defensive player in the league.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro and the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns in February and the Eagles have "real" interest in acquiring the 29-year-old, The Athletic reported.

Here's why the move makes sense for the Eagles.

Why Myles Garrett trade makes sense for Eagles

The Eagles have been connected to Garrett multiple times this offseason, including a report from The Athletic that said it would be "this year's version" of the Saquon Barkley move as the Birds try to load up for another Super Bowl run.

Not only would it be a Barkley-esque move as far as the impact it could have on Philadelphia's young defense, but the addition of Garrett would make sense from a philosophical roster-building standpoint for the Eagles.

It's no secret that Howie Roseman, the executive vice president and general manager of the Eagles, builds through the trenches. Roseman coined the phrase "QB factory" after drafting Jalen Hurts, but the team might actually be an "offensive and defensive line factory."

Roseman has picked 10 offensive or defensive linemen in the first round of the draft since he became the general manager in 2010, including recent first-rounders Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in 2023.

Adding Garrett to a line featuring Carter and Smith would be daunting for opposing teams.

Garrett is coming off a season where he recorded 14 sacks, 22 tackles-for-loss and 28 quarterback hits in 17 games. He's had at least 10 sacks or more in seven straight seasons and has the second most sacks since he entered the league in 2017 with 102.5, only trailing T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before playing the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jason Miller / Getty Images

Howie Roseman is notorious for making big trades

Roseman can never be ruled out from making a blockbuster trade in the offseason, especially if it's to land a blue-chip player like Garrett at a premium position.

A trade for Garrett would likely include one or two first-round picks and additional assets. Roseman has made several big moves in March and April before or during the NFL draft in his time as general manager

On draft night in 2022, the Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tenessee Titans for first and third-round picks. The deal was a massive success as Brown has played the best years of his career in Philly and won a Super Bowl as the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

Roseman wasn't the general manager at the time, but when he was the vice president of player personnel for the Eagles in 2009, the team sent first and fourth-round picks to the Buffalo Bills for Jason Peters, who recently retired.

Even beyond the deals that didn't include first-rounders, Roseman has made moves for impact players like Darius Slay, Timmy Jernigan and others who have helped them be successful over the last several seasons.

Roseman also has a relationship with the Browns' general manager.

Andrew Berry, the executive vice president of football operations and general manager in Cleveland, worked as the Eagles' vice president of football operations in 2019 before taking the job with the Browns in 2020.

In an interview in 2020, Berry said that he thinks Roseman is the best general manager in the NFL.

Berry's twin brother, Adam Berry, currently works in Philadelphia's front office as the vice president of football operations and strategy.

Garrett has two more years left on a five-year contract he signed with the team in 2020. According to Spotrac, the final two years of the contract have cap hits of $19.7 million and $20.3 million. The contract — and possible extension later on — could complicate things for an Eagles team that will have to pay its young defensive players in the future, but nothing should be ruled out with Roseman's track record.

Andrew Berry told reporters at the NFL scouting combine he has no interest in dealing Garrett, but according to Cleveland.com, Garrett isn't open to signing an extension with the Browns.

Myles Garrett fills need at edge rusher

With Sweat likely getting paid in free agency, adding Garrett would fill a void at edge rusher for the Birds.

The Eagles are also likely to lose defensive end Brandon Graham to retirement. Graham said the 2024 season, his 15th in Philly, would be his "farewell tour," but nothing has been officially announced.

Philadelphia invested a lot of money into the edge rusher position last offseason by signing Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million contract. But Huff had an underwhelming year in 2024 and was a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl. The Eagles would likely prefer to trade Huff, but finding a team to take that contract will likely be tough.

Rookie edge rusher Jalyx Hunt will return for the 2025 season after an impressive Super Bowl performance where he had a half a sack, two total tackles and a quarterback hit.

Myles Garrett's comments on Philadelphia Eagles

Before the Super Bowl, Garrett made an appearance on The Zach Gelb Show on Radio Row in New Orleans and called the possibility of coming to Philly a "hell of a destination."

"I'm not going to stay too attached to any one team at this point," Garrett said on the The Zach Gelb Show. "I know my fate really isn't in my hands, but it would be a hell of a destination."

When Garrett requested a trade in February, he said wanted to go to a contender with a chance to compete for a Super Bowl – and the Eagles' championship window is wide open with a young core in place.

In Garrett's eight years in Cleveland, the Browns have only made the playoffs twice and played a total of three postseason games.

The Browns finished 3-14 last season, which was good for last in the AFC North.