With Darius Slay released, what are the Eagles' plans at cornerback in 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles got things going with their offseason with the release of longtime cornerback Darius Slay, starting the restructuring of the NFL's No. 1 defense. Slay will be 35 next January and was designated as a post-June 1 cut. The Eagles will save $4.3 million against the 2025 salary cap and $17.8 million for 2026.

Slay is coming off one of his best seasons, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him completed just 47.1% of their passes. While Slay didn't have an interception, he allowed just a 63.6 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage and 5.5 yards per pass attempt. He also had 13 pass breakups and allowed just two touchdowns.

In the playoffs, Slay allowed a 70.1 passer rating and an interception with four pass breakups. He had career-bests in completion rate (47.1%), yards allowed (371), yards per attempt (5.5), 20+ yard completions (3), first downs allowed (15), and pass-breakup rate (19.1%).

With Slay released, what is the Eagles' plan at cornerback going forward? Is there a possibility Slay could return for his final NFL season?

Cooper DeJean moving to the outside

The Eagles would likely keep Cooper DeJean in the slot, where he didn't allow a touchdown in coverage last season. That would be in nickel personnel, as DeJean would move to the outside in base defense. This would be an expanded role for DeJean, but it was what the Eagles envisioned when they traded up in the second round last year to acquire him.

Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Releasing Slay paves the way for DeJean to move to outside cornerback in a base defense, keeping the second-year cornerback on the field at all times.

Decision on Isaiah Rodgers

The Eagles would have to make a call on whether to bring Isaiah Rodgers back or not, as he is set to hit free agency next week. Rodgers would get a crack at the outside cornerback job when DeJean goes back into the slot (nickel), as opposing quarterbacks targeting Rodgers as the primary defender completed just 46.4% of their passes (Rodgers had a 77.1 passer rating allowed in coverage).

Isaiah Rodgers of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in the snow following the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Rams 28-22. Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Bringing Rodgers back is an option, as he would compete with 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo for that outside cornerback spot. A special teams ace, Ringo is due for an expanded role on defense. He has allowed just a 46.3 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage over the last two seasons (170 snaps).

Could Slay return?

With his previous contract off the books, the Eagles could bring Slay back at a reduced rate. Bringing him back to Philadelphia is an option, though he would have to take a significant pay cut to return.

If Slay finds his way back to Philadelphia for a reduced rate for a second time, he'll start opposite Quinyon Mitchell for a second time, and DeJean will remain primarily in the slot. Slay playing his final year with the Eagles is paramount, as he was a veteran mentor for Mitchell and DeJean — and vital toward their immediate success.

Darius Slay Jr., Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles talk on the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles are restructuring enough of their defense in 2025. They don't need to move on from Slay if they don't have to, even though he'll have options to play elsewhere in his final season.