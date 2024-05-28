Video shows possible tornado in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania after tornado warning issued in Lancaster County

Video shows possible tornado in Mahanoy CIty, Pennsylvania as severe weather sweeps across U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video shows a possible tornado spinning in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania as severe weather moved across the state on Monday, leading to multiple tornado warnings. Warnings were issued Monday across a stretch of Schuylkill County as well as for Lancaster County, about 50 miles south.

Staff from the National Weather Service's State College office will be out in Mahanoy, a town in Schuylkill County about 40 minutes south of Wilkes-Barre, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday to survey damage from the storm.

Video from Cheryl Breznik taken at a Redner's gas station in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania shows a low cloud off to the east, where Mahanoy is located.

A possible tornado was spotted on video in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania on Monday, May 27, 2024. CBS News Philadelphia

Schools in the Mahanoy Area School District were closed Tuesday and preliminary storm damage reports from the NWS said the Mahanoy high school had damage to its roof and that multiple trees were down in the area.

There were no reports of injuries related to this possible tornado.

Then in Rothville, Lancaster County, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 8:30 p.m. after radar instruments observed rotation in a severe thunderstorm over the area. The warning extended to towns like Akron, Ephrata, Leola and New Holland.

Residents in Lititz, Pennsylvania posted images of a possible funnel cloud on social media.

No tornadoes had been confirmed by the NWS in Schuylkill or Lancaster counties as of Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service had not announced plans to conduct any damage survey in Lancaster County.

The severe storms that hit Pennsylvania on Monday came as severe weather spread across the nation over Memorial Day Weekend, spawning multiple tornadoes across Texas and Oklahoma and killing 23 people nationwide.

Texas remained under severe weather risk on Tuesday with multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in place while skies were clearing in Pennsylvania.