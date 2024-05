NORTH TEXAS – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for most of North Texas.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Dallas, Kaufman, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Ellis counties until 7:30 a.m.

We are tracking storms in our northern counties heading south this morning.

Tornado sirens going off in North Dallas right now. Strong winds and big flashes of lightening. @CBSNewsTexas giving live weather updates live on the air and on the free CBS app #weather #txwx pic.twitter.com/KolnQ7uyiO — Amelia Mugavero (@amugaverotv) May 28, 2024

Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns, localized flooding is also possible. Storms are expected to weaken later in the morning.

CBS News Texas