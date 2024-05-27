Severe weather possible for Philadelphia region on Memorial Day – when to expect rain and wind

Severe weather is possible Monday in the Philadelphia region. Here's what you need to know

Severe weather is possible Monday in the Philadelphia region. Here's what you need to know

Severe weather is possible Monday in the Philadelphia region. Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While both Saturday and Sunday of the holiday weekend weren't perfect, with a few showers and a rumble or two, most areas in and around Philly had a chance to enjoy summer-like temperatures and a decent amount of sun. With an approaching front, that's about to change for Memorial Day with a NEXT Weather Alert issued for Monday for the entire area.

Here's the set-up: A warm front will continue to lift north tonight, ushering in scattered showers toward the morning. This will also help to push out some of the stubborn fog that plagued the Jersey Shore for a good portion of Sunday.

While we may see a few downpours in the morning, we're not expecting severe weather.

We are, however, expecting a bit of a lull in the precipitation starting in the late morning and lasting through the early afternoon. This will allow high temperatures to reach the mid- and even upper-70s across the area, with even a peek or two of sunshine possible. That won't last long, though.

The main event is a round of showers and a line of storms that will approach the area in the late afternoon and early evening. The timing will vary a bit, but expect the hours of 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. to be fairly rainy and stormy. We're also looking at all the upper-level data, which gives us indicators for our severe weather chances.

Right now, heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding are the main concerns with these storms, along with winds that could gust over 60 mph. And while the tornado threat is low, it's not zero, so we'll be keeping our eyes out for an isolated tornado.

By the time we get into late Monday night and early Tuesday, the skies will clear out and we'll be in great shape for a very nice, sunny and seasonable Tuesday.

Have a Plan B for Memorial Day — something inside, as you will need to get to shelter quickly if a storm approaches. Of course, keep it close to CBS News Philadelphia as well, as the entire Next Weather Team will keep you informed and ahead of the storms.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 77, NEXT Weather Alert

Tuesday: High of 82, sunny skies

Wednesday: High of 76, shower possible

Thursday: High of 74, sunny skies

Friday: High of72, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 79, sunny

Sunday: High of 81, partly cloudy