Severe weather threat continues in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

NORTH TEXAS – The atmosphere is loaded with moisture. The heat index is over 100 degrees despite it being only in the low 90s. The dewpoint is in the upper 70s. That is about as high as it gets.

Tornado watches went out a couple of hours ago for our western counties. By 3:40 p.m., we were having tornado warnings out west. Every storm that has developed has turned into a severe storm. 

We expect the dryline to continue to push these storms east toward the Metroplex as we close the day. They should lessen in their tornado threat, but the hail and damaging wind threat will continue to be very high. Heads up to all those out at the Colonial.

 We could get another round of non-severe storms overnight from development down in our southwest.

We are expecting a DRY Sunday and Memorial Day. The hottest day of year so far is expected tomorrow, within one degree of a tying a record high. The dryline will push very dry air into most of North Texas. We won't have to worry about triple-digit heat index by afternoon. It'll be cooler with the dry air on Memorial Day. The nicest day of the holiday weekend!

Sunday and Monday look to be the ONLY storm-free days in the week ahead. The unsettled Spring weather of 2024 goes to the very end of Spring and first day of summer.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 4:26 PM CDT

