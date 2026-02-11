Ex-Philadelphia Eagles OC Kevin Patullo becomes Miami Dolphins' passing game coordinator, reports say

Kevin Patullo won't return to the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff for the 2026 season. The former Birds offensive coordinator is heading to the Miami Dolphins to become the team's passing game coordinator, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

After Patullo was ousted as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, CBS News Philadelphia reported he could have been retained in another role. Instead, he'll be coaching in the AFC East, as the Birds make changes on the offensive coaching staff.

Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season after the Birds won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, but he only lasted one season in the role. The team dealt with multiple injuries on the offensive line, but the offense as a whole took a step back and became stale and predictable with Patullo calling plays.

Patullo became a lightning rod for criticism during the offense's struggles in 2025 as Philadelphia's season ended with a loss in the wild-card round vs. the San Francisco 49ers. His South Jersey home was egged following a loss to the Chicago Bears in November.

Patullo was on head coach Nick Sirianni's staff when he joined the Eagles in the 2021 season as the team's passing game coordinator. In 2023, he had associate head coach added to his title. Both Patullo and Sirianni were on the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff before coming to Philadelphia.

Patullo will now be the passing game coordinator under Dolphins' offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. After the 2025 season, Miami fired head coach Mike McDaniel and hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the team's head coach.

At the end of January, the Eagles hired former Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to replace Patullo as offensive coordinator after an extensive search.

The Birds have reportedly made several other hires on the offensive coaching staff heading into the 2026 season.

Earlier this week, the Eagles reportedly hired Chris Kuper as their next offensive line coach to replace Jeff Stoutland, who announced he was leaving the team last week after 13 seasons. Kuper spent the past four seasons coaching the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line, where he briefly crossed paths with Mannion.

The Eagles have also reportedly hired ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator and former Green Bay Packers wide receivers coach Ryan Mahaffey as run game coordinator and tight ends coach.