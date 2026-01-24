Slowik promoted to Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator under new coach Hafley, AP source says

The Miami Dolphins are promoting passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move, which was first reported by ESPN.com.

It is the second hiring for new coach Jeff Hafley, since taking over on Monday in replacing Mike McDaniel. On Friday, Hafley brought in former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for the same role in Miami.

Hafley and Slowik previously worked together in 2017 and '18 on Kyle Shanahan's staff with the San Francisco 49ers. Hafley was hired by Miami after two seasons as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator.

The 38-year-old Slowik completed his first year in Miami, and joined the Dolphins after two seasons as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator. He has 12 years of NFL coaching experience, and began as a defensive assistant with Washington in 2011.

He replaces Frank Smith, who spent the previous four seasons as the Dolphins offensive coordinator — though McDaniel played a key role in calling plays.

Slowik takes over a unit that could well be in transition with receiver Tyreek Hill's future with the team uncertain, and questions over whether the Dolphins will move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason.

Miami's defensive staff could be in flux under Hafley, and with coordinator Anthony Weaver in the mix for several head coaching vacancies. Weaver interviewed with the Bills on Saturday in their search to replace Sean McDermott, who was fired on Monday.

Miami's front office has also undergone a change with Jon-Eric Sullivan taking over as general manager to replace Chris Grier, who was fired in October.