Home of Philadelphia Eagles' OC Kevin Patullo vandalized after loss to Chicago Bears, police say

The home of Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was egged over the weekend following the team's loss to the Chicago Bears, the Moorestown Police Department said Monday.

The alleged vandalism happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, according to Moorestown police, hours after fans chanted for him to be fired during the 24-15 loss to the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.

Days after Patullo's house was egged, a viral video on social media Monday shows people appearing to throw objects at his home.

Patullo is in his first year as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator and replaced Kellen Moore, who took the New Orleans Saints head coaching job after the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Eagles fans have highly criticized Patullo for the team's offensive struggles this season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni defended Patullo again Monday and said he will continue to call plays for the offense.

"Again, it isn't just one person, it's the ultimate team game," Sirianni said. "Like I said, we're working through everything. I have a lot of faith in all the players. I have a lot of faith in all the coaches. We've just got to execute it better and scheme it better, and that all can be true, we've got to call it better. It's every area that we need to improve on. That's why we always say we look internally through all these things. Like I said to you guys, if all that's not gelling, to me, that's on me first. It's my job to do whatever I need to do to help get it fixed and that's what we're working on right now."

Patullo was on the plane with Sirianni when he took the Eagles head coaching job in 2021.

Before Patullo was promoted to Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, he previously was the team's passing game coordinator from 2021-24. He added the title of associate head coach for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The vandalism is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.